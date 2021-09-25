Washington State wide receiver Brandon Gray was shot in Pullman early Saturday morning and is in serious but stable condition at a Spokane hospital, according to police and WSU officials.

Another man, Liban Barre, 23, was killed in the shooting, which took place at a house party near campus, according to Pullman police.

"We are aware of an incident involving WSU football student-athlete Brandon Gray that occurred last night in Pullman," WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. "Brandon was transported to a Spokane hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends. As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

Police were called at roughly 12:30 a.m., after getting reports of a loud party with possibly 200 people. Just as officers were arriving, they heard multiple gunshots. Barre was pronounced dead at Pullman Regional Hospital, while Gray was flown to Spokane.

George Melvin Harris III, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault Saturday morning in Pullman and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Most of the WSU football team traveled to Salt Lake City on Friday for Saturday's game with Utah. The Cougars lost 24-13.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with [Gray]," WSU coach Nick Rolovich said after the game. "I have so much respect for this team for how they played -- I know we didn't win; I know we weren't great -- but for them to go out and play as hard as they did after getting the news about their teammate is a tribute to their character."

A native of Detroit, Gray arrived at WSU in 2018 and has appeared in three games.