Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted to the locker room in the second quarter of the Buckeyes game against Akron after a blow-up on the sideline.

Pope, according to LetterMen Row, tried to enter the game in the second quarter but was waved off by Teradja Mitchell. Once back on the sideline, Pope walked towards the locker room before being walked back to the sideline by an Ohio State staffer.

According to the report, Pope then threw his gloves into the stands and attempted to take his jersey off on the sideline. A few Ohio State coaches had conversations with him before he was then escorted by a staffer back into the locker room.

K'Vaughan Pope was escorted out of Saturday's game by Ohio State Buckeyes director of player development C.J. Barnett. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire

When asked if Pope was still on the team after the game, head coach Ryan Day wasn't committed to an answer.

"I just got off the field," Day said. "So, I'm going to have to figure out exactly where that all stands right now."

In a since deleted tweet, Pope wrote "f--- Ohio State" while the game was still happening. He also tweeted "good lucc to my teammates," and left that tweet on his feed.

Day said he was made aware of the tweets after the game but wanted to look into them more before making any comments.

Pope, a senior, has played in 33 games but hasn't seen significant playing time throughout his career. He has three tackles this season and hasn't played a major role in the defense. If Pope is no longer on the team, he will be the second linebacker to leave the program in the last week. Dallas Gant entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, after seeing a minimal amount of playing time this season.

It is not yet known if Pope has left the program, but the Buckeyes have seen six players, including Gant, transfer since the end of last season. Offensive lineman Max Wray transferred to Colorado, wide receivers Jameson Williams and Mookie Cooper went to Alabama and Missouri, cornerback Tyreke Johnson transferred to Nebraska and lineman Ryan Jacoby went to Pittsburgh.