Texas Tech junior quarterback Tyler Shough broke his collarbone in the Red Raiders' 70-35 loss to Texas on Saturday and is not expected to return until November, Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said.

Senior Henry Colombi, who started four games in 2020 after transferring from Utah State, is expected to start in his place.

Colombi was 17-of-23 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and an interception after replacing Shough in the second quarter against Texas.

In four games, Shough, a transfer from Oregon, has completed 64-of-92 passes for 872 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Shough helped lead the Ducks to the Pac-12 title last season before transferring in the offseason.