Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. is poised to return to practice on Monday after not participating in last Saturday's win over Southern Miss.

Coach Nick Saban said that Robinson, who injured his ribs during a win over Florida on Sept. 18, is "day-to-day" heading into a top-15 matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

"We'll see how he develops," Saban said. "But we're hopeful that he'll be 100 percent by game time."

Robinson, a senior, is the team's leading rusher with 208 yards on 37 carries.

Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams got the majority of the carries against Southern Miss with Robinson sidelined.

Williams gained 110 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

McClellan picked up 98 yards on 12 carries. He also had a 9-yard touchdown receptions.

No. 1 Alabama will host No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The two teams competed in a back-and-forth shootout last season with the Crimson Tide pulling away late in the fourth quarter to win 63-48.

Saban credited Ole Miss for improving in all phases of the game during coach Lane Kiffin's second year leading the program.

He said that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, an early Heisman Trophy favorite, is as good a running and throwing quarterback as Alabama has seen in a long time.

Corral ranks fifth in the FBS in QBR with nine passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also run for five scores.

"The guy is very elusive, can extend plays," Saban said. "... He can make plays with his feet."

After weeks of saying his team hadn't played a complete game, Saban was more upbeat coming off a 63-14 win over Southern Miss.

"We're making progress as a team and we need to continue to do that this week," he said.