Ohio State head coach Ryan Day answers questions from the media regarding K'Vaughan Pope being escorted off the field vs. Akron. (0:28)

Former Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope, who was dismissed from the team Sunday following a sideline incident during Saturday's game against Akron, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Pope's name appeared Monday in the portal as an undergraduate transfer candidate. He had to be escorted to the Buckeyes' locker room during the second quarter of the Akron game. He became upset after trying to enter the field but was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. Coach Ryan Day in a statement Sunday said Pope, a senior, would remain on scholarship this semester and have access to Ohio State's student-athlete support services office and other resources.

Pope tweeted an apology Sunday, saying, he "made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I'm going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."

A native of Virginia, Pope appeared in 33 games for Ohio State, mostly on special teams, and recorded 11 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.