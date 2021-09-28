Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, the son of longtime football coach Rich Rodriguez, is home after being in intensive care following a lung injury suffered during Saturday's game against Troy, his father told ESPN on Tuesday.

Rhett Rodriguez was in the intensive care unit at Francis Medical Center with a collapsed lung and chest trauma, according to his father, who said Rhett was taken off a ventilator on Monday.

Rich Rodriguez called it "an amazing recovery," saying the injury might have occurred on the first play of the game. Rhett Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Warhawks' 29-16 win against Troy.

"He's a tough guy," said Rich Rodriguez, the former head coach at West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17).

Rich Rodriguez is in his first season as the Warhawks' associate head coach and offensive coordinator under coach Terry Bowden.

His son, a graduate transfer from Arizona, was named the starting quarterback this summer after enrolling in January and joining the program in the spring. He began his career at Arizona, playing for his father and former coach Kevin Sumlin. He has two years of eligibility remaining.