College football today: Week 5 updates, highlights, biggest moments and more

Week 5 is here and we have a jam-packed slate of games.

There are two big matchups in the SEC with Arkansas playing at Georgia and Ole Miss traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. Elsewhere, Cincinnati is visiting Notre Dame, and Baylor-Oklahoma State actually seems like it'll be a must-watch.

Check out all the results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

Game of the moment: No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia (12 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App)

If Bama-Ole Miss is going to be defined by quarterback play and explosions, Arkansas-Georgia will be defined by, as legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson so lovingly called them, the big uglies. Both Kirby Smart's Bulldogs and Sam Pittman's Razorbacks control the line of scrimmage with aplomb. And line play could be doubly important considering both teams' uncertainty at the quarterback position.

The run-up to this game, Arkansas' first top-10 vs. top-10 battle since 2011, has been dominated by talk of quarterback injuries. Arkansas' KJ Jefferson briefly left the Hogs' stirring 20-10 win over Texas A&M with a knee injury last week and has evidently been limited in practice this week. (So has big-play receiver Treylon Burks.) Georgia's JT Daniels already missed a game with an oblique injury and is now evidently dealing with a lat issue. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 5 preview (ESPN+).

It's all fun and games ...

SMU just has great marketing is what we're taking away from this. Seizing the moment, if you will.

SMU has used billboards of local players in different parts of D-FW for the last three years as a part of its "Born and Raised" campaign.



Well, after SMU's 42-34 win over TCU, you can now find a new SMU billboard on west-bound I-30 in Fort Worth... pic.twitter.com/dTYoaq8MF5 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 29, 2021

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is certainly enjoying the Spartans being 4-0 heading into Week 5, and with MSU facing Western Kentucky, seems like it's going to get to 5-0 pretty easily (ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Spartans an 89.2% chance to win).

'Bachelor' takeover

Now, we all know there is a lot of crossover between college football and the Bachelor franchise. Oh, you don't? A quick rundown: Matt James, the most recent Bachelor, played football at Wake Forest. One of his teammates at Wake Forest was Tyler Cameron, who was on season 15 of "The Bachelorette."

It was just announced this week that ESPN's Jesse Palmer would be the next host of "The Bachelor." Palmer was once the Bachelor back in 2004, so it'll be interesting to see what perspective he brings into the show's 26th season.

Welcome back, @JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/f4yb1hnvY4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 28, 2021

Uniform updates

Ohio State has some fresh uniforms lined up for this weekend, and LeBron James is all about it.

Stanford is rocking a throwback look against Oregon.

A modern take on the classic Cardinal look.



Honoring Jim Plunkett and our 1970 and 1971 teams on Saturday with special throwbacks 👀#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/2TU7XQx6WL — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) September 30, 2021

And this is what the Ducks will be wearing against the Cardinal.

Miami and Virginia played on Thursday this week, and this touchdown from Brennan Armstrong to Dontayvion Wicks is quite spectacular. A little risky. But impressive nonetheless.