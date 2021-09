Miami quarterback D'Eriq King is out for Thursday's game against Virginia with a shoulder injury.

King was injured against Michigan State two weeks ago and sat out last week against Central Connecticut State. Freshman Tyler Van Dyke, who started in place of King last week, will make his second straight start.

Van Dyke went 10-of-11 for 270 yards and three touchdowns last week, but this will be his first start against a Power 5 opponent.