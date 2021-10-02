Tim Tebow breaks down the keys to Alabama's game vs. Ole Miss and Matt Corral. (1:01)

Ole Miss junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is expected to miss Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama after suffering a foot injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Mingo has been key to the Rebels' offensive resurgence, ranking second on the team with 15 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns as No. 12 Ole Miss has gotten off to a 3-0 start this season.

In his three seasons, Mingo has caught 54 passes for 841 yards -- an average of 15.6 yards per catch -- and seven TDs.

WCBI-TV was the first to report on Mingo's injury.