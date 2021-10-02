Best signs from College GameDay at Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder discusses the importance of becoming a girl dad and how it is helping him put life into perspective. (3:12)

Here we are in Week 5 of the college football season. The week features three top-15 matchups and two games between undefeated top-10 teams, headlined by the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks facing the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. College GameDay is in Athens, Georgia, for this SEC clash.

After some impressive wins, will Georgia continue to roll? Will the "womp" factor come into play with Arkansas pulling off the upset? Last week, the Razorbacks upset No. 7 Texas A&M.

Here are the best signs from College GameDay:

It's been a tough start for FSU fans... pic.twitter.com/C8nyAZmThc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2021