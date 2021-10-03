TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama's 42-21 win over Ole Miss on Saturday came with a cost as running back Jase McClellan suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury.

McClellan is tied for second on the team with five total touchdowns -- three receiving, one rushing and one returning a blocked punt.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said the initial outlook is "not good."

"I think he's probably going to be out for a while," he said.

With McClellan out, Alabama leaned heavily on starting running back Brian Robinson against Ole Miss. The fifth-year senior carried the ball 36 times for 171 yards -- both of which were career highs.

Roydell Williams also received three carries.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

No. 1 Alabama plays at No. 15 Texas A&M next Saturday.