          No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide lose running back Jase McClellan to a knee injury that is 'not good'

          8:21 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama's 42-21 win over Ole Miss on Saturday came with a cost as running back Jase McClellan suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury.

          McClellan is tied for second on the team with five total touchdowns -- three receiving, one rushing and one returning a blocked punt.

          Alabama coach Nick Saban said the initial outlook is "not good."

          "I think he's probably going to be out for a while," he said.

          With McClellan out, Alabama leaned heavily on starting running back Brian Robinson against Ole Miss. The fifth-year senior carried the ball 36 times for 171 yards -- both of which were career highs.

          Roydell Williams also received three carries.

          Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

          No. 1 Alabama plays at No. 15 Texas A&M next Saturday.