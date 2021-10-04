Alabama running back Jase McClellan will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday.

McClellan ranks second on the team with five total touchdowns -- three receiving, one rushing and one return on a blocked kick.

A backup to starting running back Brian Robinson, McClellan has 191 rushing yards on 40 carries.

He injured the knee during Saturday's 42-21 win over Ole Miss.

With McClellan sidelined, Alabama will turn to Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders as the primary backups to Robinson.

Williams and Sanders have combined for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries.

No. 1 Alabama travels to Texas A&M on Saturday.