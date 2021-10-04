LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the responsibility for his football team's performance during a loss to Auburn on Saturday rests with him.

The 24-19 loss dropped the Tigers to 3-2 on the season.

"Ultimately I'm responsible for the performance of the team," Orgeron told reporters on Monday. "I always will be responsible."

Orgeron has faced increasing criticism of late.

LSU went undefeated and won the national championship in 2019. Since then, the Tigers are just two games above .500.

The offense has been a particular point of concern with it being suggested that new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz has not been calling plays quickly enough or trying to change the play at the last second.

Orgeron said the key moving forward will be to simplify the offense.

"Jake is trying to do a tremendous job," Orgeron said. "I believe in him. There are just a few things we need to get fixed."

He added, "We just need to settle down. Mostly just call the play and let them go and not try to change it; I think that's when we get into most of our problems."

Orgeron also said that the team must recommit to running the football.

Historically, LSU has had one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC. But this season the Tigers are next to last in total rushing yards.

"We need to make a couple of adjustments on the things we're doing and maybe some different sets, some different formations to help us be more aggressive and attack the line of scrimmage," he said. "We're not doing that well and hopefully we can get that done this week."

The offensive line has also struggled.

Orgeron pointed to a late change in position coach, bringing in Brad Davis from Arkansas in June, and how injuries have prevented the linemen from creating chemistry.

But Orgeron went to great lengths to say that he wasn't trying to make excuses.

"I get asked questions and they may sound like I'm trying to point the finger," he said. "You know me and everybody knows me. That's not me. I'm going to take full responsibility for everything that happens in this program."

LSU plays at Kentucky on Saturday.

Orgeron said trying to beat the undefeated Wildcats will be a "tremendous challenge."