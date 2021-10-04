Kentucky stonewalls Florida on its potential game-winning drive to hold on and win 20-13. (2:02)

Kentucky waited 35 years to defeat Florida at home and it will pay mightily for its post-victory celebration at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

The SEC announced on Monday that Kentucky has been fined $250,000 for a third violation of the league's access to competition area policy, which occurred when Wildcats fans stormed the field following a 20-13 upset of the No. 10 Gators on Saturday night.

The No. 16 Wildcats are 5-0 for the first time since 2018 and for just the fourth time in the past 70 seasons. Kentucky hosts LSU on Saturday night.

Kentucky was fined $100,000 for a second violation of the rule after a 28-7 upset of No. 14 Mississippi State on Sept. 22, 2018.

The SEC policy, which was adopted in 2004, states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy."

Fines collected from member schools for such offenses are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.