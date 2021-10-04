Minnesota running back Trey Potts remains hospitalized in Indiana for an unspecified medical issue that occurred late in Saturday's game at Purdue.

Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 20-13 win and was treated by Minnesota's medical staff before being transported to a local hospital. Minnesota said in a statement that Potts' condition is improving and that the redshirt sophomore from Pennsylvania is "doing well."

"Director of athletics Mark Coyle, head football athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana overnight on Saturday with Potts," Minnesota said in a statement. "At this time, Potts remains in Indiana with his family and is receiving medical attention."

Potts had 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's win. He emerged as Minnesota's featured running back after starter Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the team's season-opening loss to Ohio State.

Potts leads Minnesota in carries (112), rushing yards (552) and rushing touchdowns (6). He eclipsed 120 rushing yards in the three games before Purdue, and averages 4.9 yards per rush.

Minnesota has an open week before hosting Nebraska on Oct. 16.