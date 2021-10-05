Maryland standout wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Friday's loss to Iowa.

Terrapins coach Mike Locksley on Tuesday said Demus will undergo right knee surgery later this week. He suffered the injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter, as his leg twisted awkwardly while being tackled. Demus, a senior from Washington, D.C., had to be carted off and could be seen saying, "I'm coming back," as he exited the field.

Demus leads Maryland in receptions (28) and receiving yards (507), while hauling in three touchdowns. He also was Maryland's leading receiver in 2019 and 2020, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last fall. Demus has 103 career receptions for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Maryland, which visits No. 7 Ohio State this week, is expected to lean more on Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones in Demus' absence. The Terrapins list senior Chigoziem Okonkwo as the starter in Demus' spot on the depth chart this week. Okonkwo has 11 receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns this season.