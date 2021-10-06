University of Northern Colorado offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey was reprimanded for inadvertently hitting an opposing fan with a broken clipboard during a 40-7 loss to Montana State on Saturday.

McCaffrey, the eldest brother of Carolina Panthers and former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, broke his clipboard while on the sidelines and tossed it into the stands, where it struck a Montana State fan.

In a statement, Northern Colorado said it reviewed statements and video of the incident in conjunction with the Big Sky Conference and Montana State and determined that McCaffrey's clipboard toss showed a lack of judgment but no malicious intent or anger. According to the school, the fan requested the broken clipboard as a souvenir.

"Max is embarrassed by the incident and is working privately to apologize to the fan hit by the errant toss," Northern Colorado athletic director Darren Dunn said. "After visiting with Max and the entire football staff, I am confident we will have no further engagement with fans of our opponents."

Northern Colorado is 2-3 this season and coached by Ed McCaffrey -- Max's father -- and quarterbacked by another McCaffrey, Max's other younger brother and former Michigan quarterback, Dylan.

Max was hired as the wide receivers coach last year while he was still trying to play for the XFL. He appeared in over 50 games at Duke before bouncing around NFL practice squads for the Packers, Raiders, Saints, 49ers and Jaguars over the course of three seasons.