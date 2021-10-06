Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ACL in practice Tuesday, the team announced.

Rakestraw has appeared in four of Missouri's five games this season, recording 13 tackles and two pass breakups. The sophomore from West Dallas, Texas, started all 10 games last season, recording 24 tackles and six pass breakups. Rakestraw has made one start this fall.

"Ennis is a tremendous competitor," coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a prepared statement. "It's an unfortunate part of the game. We have a great sports medicine staff to manage his rehabilitation and our team will support him every step of the way."

Missouri hosts North Texas this week.