Alabama outside linebacker Drew Sanders is expected to miss Saturday's game at Texas A&M after having surgery on his injured hand.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Sanders is "probably going to be out" for the game.

"It was maybe a little worse than we thought," Saban said. "So he's going to be game-to-game here for a few weeks."

Sanders was already filling in for the Week 1 starter, Christopher Allen, who suffered a season-ending foot injury against Miami.

Sanders stepped into a starting role and has totaled 20 tackles this season. His four quarterback hurries is tied for most on the team.

Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell could see increased playing time as Sanders recovers.

On Monday, Saban announced that running back Jase McClellan suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday's win over Ole Miss.

McClellan is tied for the second-most touchdowns on the team with five.