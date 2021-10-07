Texas now has 13 ESPN 300 prospects in its 2022 class after wide receiver Brenen Thompson announced his commitment to the Longhorns over Texas A&M and Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Thompson is the No. 89 recruit overall and a 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver out of Spearman (Texas) High School.

His playmaking ability at receiver made him coveted by many programs, and his speed will be an asset at Texas in coach Steve Sarkisian's offense. Thompson has run a 10.4-second 100-meter time, and he could compete for early playing time next season.

He is an important recruit for the fact that he will be a welcome addition to the offense, but he also gives Texas 13 ESPN 300 recruits, which is second most to only Notre Dame, with 14.

The coaching staff now has two ESPN 300 receivers with Thompson and Armani Winfield, another in-state recruit. Sarkisian also has two ESPN 300 running backs in Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller, along with ESPN 300 quarterback Maalik Murphy, the No. 157-ranked prospect overall.

It is not all offense for this class, though, as the highest-ranked commit is defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, the No. 58 prospect overall. Texas has four other defensive line commits ranked in the ESPN 300 with Justice Finkley, J'mond Tapp, Kristopher Ryan-Ross and Aaron Bryant.

Prior to Thompson's commitment, Texas stood at No. 4 in the class rankings.