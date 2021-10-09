It's Week 6, and it's sure to be a good one. We've got the Red River showdown early in the day, a top-five matchup between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State (hey, Cincinnati, this is your time to maybe sneak into the top four with a win over Temple!) and plenty more in store this Saturday.
Check out all the results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.
Game of the moment: No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas (noon ET, ABC/ESPN App)
We rarely get enough time to separate trends from small-sample oddities in a 12-game college football season. A two- to three-game sample is rarely treated as a trend in any other sport, but we have almost no choice here.
I mention that because of this:
Texas' offense in the first two games of 2021, with Hudson Card as starting quarterback: 346 yards per game, 5.2 yards per play, 29.5 points per game
Texas' offense in the past three games with Casey Thompson taking over: 558 yards per game, 7.9 yards per play, 53.3 points per game
Rivalry beef (or pork, we suppose)
We've been waiting all season long for this. The first East/West BBQ Bowl between Gardner-Webb and Campbell. And with a trophy like this on the line that features a hog, how could you not give it your all.
Finally. It's GAME WEEK! On Saturday night, @GWUFootball and Campbell play for the NC East/West BBQ Bowl Trophy! 6 pm. #BBQBowl #SkoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mQb2MIPd7M— Gardner-Webb Football (@GWUFootball) October 4, 2021
So yeah, let's get things going already! And maybe this video is a sign of things to come?
Let's get it started!! #EastWestBBQBowl pic.twitter.com/elTgWV8WFL— GardnerWebbPresident (@GardnerWebbpres) October 6, 2021
And Gardner-Webb has been focused all week long, even preparing with an eating contest.
What do you do to prepare for the 1st annual N.C. East/West BBQ Bowl? Rib eating contest after practice! @GWUFootball defensive staff had an assassin. #BBQBowl #PlayForThePig #SkoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9CAqsIqYZD— Gardner-Webb Football (@GWUFootball) October 6, 2021
Just in case you needed some more beef ... well, pork, but you get what we mean!
It's all fun and games
Remember when Lane Kiffin said to get your popcorn ready before Ole Miss played Alabama and then promptly lost 42-21? Well, we sure do, and so does Ole Miss. The first 5,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive free popcorn.
Embrace life it's to short to be serious!! It's ok to laugh at yourself. 🏈🔥❤️@OleMissFB https://t.co/GN1shHnNC5— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 7, 2021
Know what other game will surely be a fun time? Oh yeah, it's the Bottom 10 Battle of the Year between UMass and UConn.
Because it's the most important game of the weekend, I wrote this for @SportsCenter. #Bottom10 pic.twitter.com/QfuCxapZs1— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 8, 2021
Uniform updates
Are you hyped for the Red River rivalry?
The river runs 𝘳𝘦𝘥.#BeatTexas pic.twitter.com/xk8lrMi9Bv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 8, 2021
Because we sure are, especially after seeing these uniforms from Oklahoma.
October 8, 2021
It's all in the details for Ole Miss this weekend.
Up close and personal.— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 8, 2021
Powered by @StDomHospital pic.twitter.com/ucSGkxeN9M
And Tennessee is going all dark mode.
Dark mode details.#GBO 🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/MQ1EdbVE1E— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 6, 2021
