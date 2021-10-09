Desmond Howard looks into Oklahoma's undefeated but unspectacular start to the season and previews its matchup against Texas. (1:22)

It's Week 6, and it's sure to be a good one. We've got the Red River showdown early in the day, a top-five matchup between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State (hey, Cincinnati, this is your time to maybe sneak into the top four with a win over Temple!) and plenty more in store this Saturday.

Check out all the results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

Game of the moment: No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas (noon ET, ABC/ESPN App)

We rarely get enough time to separate trends from small-sample oddities in a 12-game college football season. A two- to three-game sample is rarely treated as a trend in any other sport, but we have almost no choice here.

I mention that because of this:

Texas' offense in the first two games of 2021, with Hudson Card as starting quarterback: 346 yards per game, 5.2 yards per play, 29.5 points per game

Texas' offense in the past three games with Casey Thompson taking over: 558 yards per game, 7.9 yards per play, 53.3 points per game

Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 6 preview (ESPN+).

Full schedule: All teams | Top 25

Rivalry beef (or pork, we suppose)

We've been waiting all season long for this. The first East/West BBQ Bowl between Gardner-Webb and Campbell. And with a trophy like this on the line that features a hog, how could you not give it your all.

So yeah, let's get things going already! And maybe this video is a sign of things to come?

And Gardner-Webb has been focused all week long, even preparing with an eating contest.

What do you do to prepare for the 1st annual N.C. East/West BBQ Bowl? Rib eating contest after practice! @GWUFootball defensive staff had an assassin. #BBQBowl #PlayForThePig #SkoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9CAqsIqYZD — Gardner-Webb Football (@GWUFootball) October 6, 2021

Just in case you needed some more beef ... well, pork, but you get what we mean!

It's all fun and games

Remember when Lane Kiffin said to get your popcorn ready before Ole Miss played Alabama and then promptly lost 42-21? Well, we sure do, and so does Ole Miss. The first 5,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive free popcorn.

Embrace life it's to short to be serious!! It's ok to laugh at yourself. 🏈🔥❤️@OleMissFB https://t.co/GN1shHnNC5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 7, 2021

Know what other game will surely be a fun time? Oh yeah, it's the Bottom 10 Battle of the Year between UMass and UConn.

Because it's the most important game of the weekend, I wrote this for @SportsCenter. #Bottom10 pic.twitter.com/QfuCxapZs1 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 8, 2021

Uniform updates

Are you hyped for the Red River rivalry?

Because we sure are, especially after seeing these uniforms from Oklahoma.

It's all in the details for Ole Miss this weekend.

Up close and personal.



Powered by @StDomHospital pic.twitter.com/ucSGkxeN9M — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 8, 2021

And Tennessee is going all dark mode.

For more on uniforms, check this out.