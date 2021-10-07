Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has taken to Twitter to poke fun at himself after his popcorn comment blew up in his face Saturday before Ole Miss' 42-21 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama.

Kiffin tweeted a photo Thursday of different kinds of popcorn piled up on a chair in his office and said in his tweet: "Thank you to all the fans @AlabamaFTBL @OleMissFB appreciate it!"

In addition, Ole Miss plans to give away free popcorn to the first 5,000 fans Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the Arkansas game. The Ole Miss football team's official Twitter page features a photo of Kiffin holding a bucket of popcorn with the phrase "Popcorn's Ready!"

Kiffin retweeted it, adding: "Embrace life it's to short to be serious!! It's ok to laugh at yourself."

During the pregame interview with CBS' Jamie Erdahl on Saturday, Kiffin said to "get your popcorn ready" before ripping off his headset and running to the Ole Miss sideline. Kiffin has since apologized to Erdahl and said he didn't realize at the time that that wasn't her last question. He also warned his offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, just a few minutes later that he said something "really stupid" during the TV interview and joked that Lebby had "better score a lot of points."

Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, and Ole Miss didn't score its last two touchdowns until the final nine minutes of the game, after the Crimson Tide had built a 42-7 lead.