Interim UConn football coach Lou Spanos is one of three coaches and two players who tested positive for COVID-19, and will be out for Saturday's game against UMass.

Spanos, who took over for Randy Edsall after his resignation on Sept. 6, is in isolation, as are offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre and tight ends coach Corey Edsall, the son of the former Huskies coach. Senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark, who has started 39 games for UConn, and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer are also out.

Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter, who has been a Huskies assistant for five years, will serve as interim head coach during Spanos' absence. Dottin-Carter previously served as the interim head coach at Delaware for the last five games of the 2016 season.

The disruption is another challenge for 0-6 UConn, which has lost 10 straight games. The Huskies will face 0-5 UMass, which has lost 16 straight games. UConn is a 3-point favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook, the first time this season the Huskies are favorites.