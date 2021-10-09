Penn State's Sean Clifford heads to the locker room after taking a hard hit in the first half vs. Iowa. (0:37)

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford left Saturday's 20-23 loss to No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium with an unspecified injury and did not return.

Clifford was injured on a third-down pass play early in the second quarter. He went into Penn State's medical tent and then to the locker room for evaluation. The senior appeared on the Penn State sideline for the second half without his jersey and pads. Clifford placed his hand on his lower back as he walked into the tunnel.

Sophomore Ta'Quan Roberson replaced Clifford at quarterback and struggling, throwing for 36 yards with two interceptions.

Despite accounting for two interceptions himself, Clifford helped Penn State to a 17-3 lead before exiting, passing for 146 yards and rushing for a team-high 33 yards and a touchdown. A third-year starter from Cincinnati, Clifford entered the game with 1,336 pass yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions, on 67.3 percent completions this season.

Clifford started his 26th career game Saturday.