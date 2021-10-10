LINCOLN, Neb. -- Michigan had not trailed at any point this season until Saturday night against Nebraska. With its undefeated season on the line, the Wolverines made the plays down the stretch to win.

Starting with defensive back Brad Hawkins.

With the score tied and less than two minutes remaining, Nebraska had the ball and the opportunity to drive for a winning score. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez took the snap on third-and-1 and was stopped short. But Hawkins kept punching at the ball, prying it loose and causing a fumble.

Hawkins recovered, and Michigan kicker Jake Moody nailed a 39-yard field goal to keep the Wolverines undefeated with a 32-29 victory in a raucous environment Saturday night.

Michigan faced its first deficit of the season after allowing the Huskers to score 22 points in the third quarter. With the crowd almost willing the Huskers forward, Michigan players found a way to respond.