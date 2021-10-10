The numbers behind Alabama Crimson Tide's upset loss to unranked Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M pulls off the upset of Alabama behind a 28-yard field goal from Seth Small. (0:29)

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have fallen.

Nick Saban and his squad suffered their first loss in nearly two years Saturday night, losing on a last-second field goal to the unranked -- yes, unranked -- Texas A&M Aggies 41-38. The Aggies jumped on the Saban's crew early and withstood a relentless comeback effort from the Tide late.

College Station was truly a spectacle after a dramatic affair.

You come to A&M for these kind of moments.



What a scene. pic.twitter.com/1EXkyC65H9 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 10, 2021

If you dive into the numbers, this upset by Texas A&M ends multiple impressive Alabama streaks. The last time the Tide took a defeat was quite a while ago, and the world was different -- to say the least.

100: Alabama's loss against unranked Texas A&M on Saturday ended an incredible streak of 100 straight victories against such competition. The last unranked opponent to beat the Bama was UL Monroe. The year the Warhawks won against the Tide was 2007 -- if you didn't know. To put this loss in perspective, Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" was the No.1 song that calendar year, according to Billboard.

24: Saban has exerted dominance over his former assistants, having never lost in 24 previous contests to someone who had been on his coaching staff. Jimbo Fisher becomes the first coach to beat his former superior -- and that's not all for the Aggies coach. This is his first win against an AP No. 1 ranked team. Fisher was 0-6 before this victory. He coached with Saban at LSU from 2000 to 2004.

65-of-121: During the College Football Playoff era -- which started in 2014 -- Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the polls 65 out of the 121 total weeks. That is 54% of the available polls. All other teams occupied the top spot the remaining 56 weeks. After Georgia's win and Bama's loss, it's likely that number will rise to 57. Nevertheless, another dominant stat from Saban's squad.

11/30/2019: Nov. 30, 2019, is the date the Crimson Tide last lost a game -- 680 days ago. The opponent who defeated the Tide then was rival Auburn, in what was a fantastic 48-45 tilt. We can all agree that sports -- and the world -- went through a lot of changes since Alabama last tasted defeat.

19: Texas A&M's spirited win against the Tide ends a 19-game win streak for them. That was the longest active streak in the FBS entering Saturday. It was another great game for what was an already hectic day in college football.

DOWN GOES BAMA! @ZachCalzada you're a warrior and an absolutely legend . GIG EM — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 10, 2021

