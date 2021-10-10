Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday.

Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.

Berger, a native of Newark, New Jersey, appeared in seven games over two years with the Badgers, carrying the ball 84 times for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 30 yards. Berger didn't receive any carries in Saturday's 24-0 victory over Illinois, in which the Badgers' running game was a major factor.

The school did not specify a reason for the dismissal. Berger wasn't dismissed for any off-field issues, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Following Wisconsin's win, a reporter asked coach Paul Chryst about Berger's role this season, but Chryst declined to directly answer the question.

"I liked the way that Braelon and Chez were going, and [Brady Schipper] served a role for us that I thought was right for Schip this week," he said.