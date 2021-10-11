Miami quarterback D'Eriq King is out for the season with a shoulder injury, coach Manny Diaz announced on his weekly radio show Monday.

Diaz told 560 WQAM radio in Miami that King will have surgery on his right shoulder, and freshman Tyler Van Dyke will start moving forward.

King injured the shoulder in the third game of the season against Michigan State, but finished the 38-17 home loss. He missed the next two games, including a heartbreaking last-second 30-28 loss to Virginia in their most recent game on Sept. 30.

King returned to Miami for his sixth season with high hopes for a big year after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the Cheez-It Bowl last December against Oklahoma State. He spent the entire offseason rehabbing multiple times a day to make it back in time for the season opener against Alabama. In three games, King threw for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

He transferred to Miami in the spring of 2020 after four seasons at Houston.

Van Dyke started both games while King was out, throwing for 473 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Miami plays at North Carolina on Saturday.