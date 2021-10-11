LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday.

Boutte, whose nine touchdowns this season are tied for the most in the FBS, injured his leg during last Saturday's loss to Kentucky.

The sophomore has found the end zone 13 times in his last eight games, dating to last season.

Orgeron told reporters on Monday that Boutte will be out for Saturday's game against Florida, then later confirmed that Boutte is done for the season.

Orgeron also said that defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Major Burns and defensive lineman Joseph Evans will miss the game.

Saturday's loss to Kentucky dropped LSU to 3-3.

Since winning the national championship in 2019, the Tigers are .500 overall.