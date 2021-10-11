Kentucky will be without two of its top defensive linemen Saturday when it travels to No. 1-ranked Georgia.

Coach Mark Stoops said Monday that tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-leg injury. Oxendine was named the SEC's co-defensive lineman of the week in Kentucky's 42-21 win over LSU after recording his first two career sacks. The Wildcats were already without senior nose guard Marquan McCall, who suffered an injury to his lower right leg in the win over Florida two weeks ago.

Stoops said the No. 11-ranked Wildcats would have to move some people around on the defensive line. Senior Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is listed on the depth chart as the first-team tackle and true freshman Kahlil Saunders as the backup.

In addition, Stoops said senior receiver Josh Ali was doubtful for the game after also missing the LSU game with a leg injury. Ali is the Wildcats' second-leading receiver.