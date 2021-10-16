Wright Thompson says last week's huge upsets and stunning comebacks in college football were a sign of things to come. (2:04)

Why the chaos in college football has only just begun (2:04)

Can you believe we're already halfway through the season?

Well, Week 7 is here, and we're looking in to whatever happens on Saturday. Can Texas bounce back after losing to Oklahoma last week? Can Kentucky stay undefeated and upset Georgia? Well, don't count out the Wildcats just yet -- Alabama's loss last week shows us just about anything can happen in college football.

Check out all the results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

Game of the moment: No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas (noon ET, Fox)

After a crushing 55-48 loss to Oklahoma, the Longhorns will have to pick themselves up quickly with Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State coming to town.

"Nobody feels sorry for us," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. "We don't have a lot of time to feel sorry for ourselves."

A home game doesn't offer a lot of room for comfort, either. The Cowboys had won five straight in Austin until the two teams' most recent meeting there, a 36-30 Longhorns win in 2019. Texas held off Oklahoma State 41-34 last year in Stillwater. It has been that type of close-fought matchup over the past four years, with the series tied 2-2 and just seven total points separating the two teams (122-115 in Texas' favor). Read more from our Week 7 preview.

GameDay antics

Jeff Foxworthy made a grand entrance and got the Dawgs fans hyped.

It's all fun and games

Have you forgotten about this? Because Arkansas sure hasn't, and it seems like the Razorbacks are coming in with a bit of a grudge against Auburn.

As usual, this one means juuuuust a little bit more. pic.twitter.com/KAhSL0xS2o — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 15, 2021

Hey, at least Brian Flores made good on whatever this bet was.

Oklahoma is bringing the boom ... box.

All right, this warrants a good laugh.

NIL deal of the week

Getting Marshawn Lynch on board makes everything 10 times better, even NIL deals.

never has a press release quote been this good https://t.co/xIX0Z9kd3a — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) October 14, 2021

Uniform updates

On Friday night, the Ducks went full dark mode for their uniforms.

Virginia had a cool reveal for its homecoming threads.

All right, UCF isn't wearing these uniforms until next Friday, but they're just way too cool to leave out. These space uniforms honor the 40th anniversary of the shuttle program, and they are sweet.

More must-see

Looking for an efficient way to score a TD? Just do this. It's a piece of cake.