The Texas Longhorns' offense has been pretty active the past two weeks. Last week, they scored 48 points in what was a Red River Rivalry clash with Oklahoma. Then the Longhorns had an explosive day against Oklahoma State, although both contests ended in defeat.

Despite those losses, Bijan Robinson has been spectacular for Texas. He's been the catalyst behind the Longhorns' offense and has put together an impressive string of games.

Robinson, a sophomore from Tuscon, Arizona, has been the primary ball-carrier for the team throughout this season, and he made a national statement in Texas' game against OU. He rushed the ball 20 times for 137 yards and one touchdown, pummeling the Sooners on the ground. If people wanted an encore performance from the Longhorns running back, he did just that against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Against the No. 12 Cowboys, Robinson accumulated 135 rush yards along with 38 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. This was his fourth game with multiple scores from scrimmage this season, second-most in the FBS during that span. He also was the first player to run for over 100 yards against Oklahoma State this season, per ESPN Stats and Information.

His sensational day was why Texas kept pace with the Cowboys -- and only solidified that he is one of the best players in college football this season.

He wears No. 5 because of former USC running back Reggie Bush, and the former Heisman winner said he sees a lot of himself in Robinson -- quite the compliment.

Bijan Robinson x Reggie Bush 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Sii0TMRndt — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021

Robinson's exceptional games the past two weeks has him on track to become a Heisman favorite by season's end. This projection isn't absurd in the slightest, as he's been the one of the best players in all of college football this season. This has been the norm for him, however, as he's been electric for Texas dating back to last season.

Robinson has scored a touchdown in nine straight games, being the first Longhorn to do that since Jordan Shipley did it in 2008, per ESPN Stats and Information. His three-touchdown outing against Oklahoma State is the fourth such game he's had over the last two seasons -- only Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State has more during that span with five.

Another Robinson stat that proves how talented he is: He ranked third in yards from scrimmage in the FBS this season with 161 yards entering the weekend. He eclipsed that number Saturday against Oklahoma State with 173.

Even though Texas has gone 0-2 the past two weeks, Robinson has not only carried the offense but proven he should be counted amongst the best players in college football.

ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this story