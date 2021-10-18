Oklahoma's QB situation, Cincinnati's playoff position and more college football takeaways

Another top-five team lost. Water bottles flew from the stands. The coaching carousel continued -- or at least will at the end of the season.

And somehow, Week 7 of the college football season left us with more questions.

Our reporters put this wild week into perspective and break down the college football world.

Caleb Williams got the start over Spencer Rattler against TCU. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma still has two quarterbacks

While Caleb Williams appears to have all the makings of becoming another superstar quarterback at Oklahoma, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley seems very intent on doing what he can to hold off on the expectations of outsiders. Appeals to the coach to explain what makes Williams so dynamic are explained away as the rest of the team -- the offensive line, the receivers -- doing their jobs. It's like asking a parent which of their children are their favorite.

Spencer Rattler was still a captain for Saturday's game against TCU, but he didn't play a snap. After the game, Riley spoke often of both quarterbacks. They were both into it, helping each other, making adjustments. While Williams got the start, Riley said he would "absolutely" have had no qualms about putting Rattler in the game depending on any number of scenarios and added, "I'm confident had Spencer got the opportunity tonight, the way he practiced, he would've played well tonight, too." Oklahoma averaged a season-high 9.1 yards per play with Williams at the helm, but Riley again pointed to the rest of the team having the right mindset and pieces starting to come together.

It's clear this is going to continue to be a storyline for Oklahoma, despite the juice the offense seems to get from Williams and the way the fans enthusiastically embrace him. And why wouldn't it be? Teams across the country have had to play multiple quarterbacks, and losing one can wreck your season. Of all the different quarterback scenarios Riley has had to manage at Oklahoma, this one might require the most sensitivity. And it's clear he's not going to tip his hand one way or the other. -- Dave Wilson

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has totaled 2,824 passing yards and 19 touchdowns through seven games this season. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hoos' that putting together an under-the-radar season in Virginia?

Take a few guesses at who leads the nation in passing right now.

Matt Corral? Nope.

Bryce Young? Nope.

Even though Corral and Young have emerged as Heisman contenders, neither is close to the passing yards leader.

That would be Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has thrown for 2,824 yards so far this season and is averaging 414.6 yards per game in total offense -- second to Bailey Zappe of Western Michigan.

In a 48-0 domination over Duke on Saturday, Armstrong threw for 364 yards in three quarters, the sixth time this season he has passed for 300 or more yards.