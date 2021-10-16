Max Johnson throws three touchdowns passes and Tyrion Davis-Price rushes for another three TDs to hold off No. 20 Florida 49-42. (3:09)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price set a school record with 287 rushing yards during a 49-42 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 285 set by Derrius Guice.

Davis-Price, who entered the weekend with a combined 287 rushing yards on the season, also ran for three touchdowns.

He said offensive coordinator Jake Peetz told him earlier in the week that he would be heavily featured in the game plan.

"I told him to feed me," Davis-Price said. "And he did and the O-line blocked and we came away with the W."

Davis-Price said it was a total team effort.

"I just took it one day at a time and worked my tail off each day," he said.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he was happy to see the work of Davis-Price and the offensive line finally paying off.

The emergence of the running game on Saturday coincided with a resurgent LSU football team as a whole. The Tigers had lost each of their past two games, with wideout Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks and defensive linemen Ali Gaye all sustaining season-ending injuries.

On Saturday against the Gators, quarterback Max Johnson threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns, while the LSU defense forced four turnovers.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who has faced mounting criticism, said of his team, "They came to fight today."

"That's our motto," he said. "We're going to fight. We're going to fight the rest of the season. One day at a time. One game at a time."

Orgeron credited the coaching staff for the improvement they made this week.

"There was a new energy about the football team. On Thursday, I could feel that energy. I just felt really good."

He added, "This is not about me. This is about this team. We have to give them the credit."

LSU, which improved to 4-3, will travel to Ole Miss next Saturday.