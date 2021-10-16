Another week, another exciting slate of college football action!

Week 7 of the college football season kept the chaos going, as some top-ranked teams tasted defeat. Purdue handled business against No. 2 Iowa, winning as an unranked team against the Hawkeyes 24-7. LSU poured on the points, putting up 49 in a huge win over No. 20 Florida. Outside of that, there were plenty more matchups that offered highlights, lowlights -- and plenty of trolling from teams' social media accounts.

As teams won -- and lost -- throughout the weekend, their social media accounts documented the events in an entertaining and petty way. We take a look at some of the best instances of social media magic as we highlight some of the top trolls from a chaotic weekend of college football.

We begin with Purdue, as it is riding high after upsetting the No. 2 team in the country in Iowa. The Boilermakers' social media team had some fun with the Hawkeyes' current ranking, using it to explain how they beat their Big Ten rival.

We just beat the No. 2 out of Iowa. — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 16, 2021

We previously mentioned that LSU scorched Florida's defense, but Tigers fans took it in a literal sense pregame. They foreshadowed what would happen to the Gators' defense with the help of a freshly cooked alligator.

Yes, that was a real gator cooked during the tailgate, folks.

Live look at an LSU tailgate ...



That's real gator 😳 pic.twitter.com/hAVCDp38kd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 16, 2021

No. 12 Oklahoma State squeaked out a win against No. 25 Texas despite Bijan Robinson's three-touchdown performance. After the victory, the Cowboys confirmed what Texas' Twitter account already explained pregame with one emoji.