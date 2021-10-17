Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to the boos by Volunteers fans during his entrance. (0:42)

Another week, another exciting slate of college football action!

Week 7 of the college football season kept the chaos going, as some top-ranked teams tasted defeat. Purdue handled business against No. 2 Iowa, winning as an unranked team against the Hawkeyes 24-7. LSU poured on the points, putting up 49 in a huge win over No. 20 Florida. Outside of that, there were plenty more matchups that offered highlights, lowlights -- and plenty of trolling from teams' social media accounts.

As teams won -- and lost -- throughout the weekend, their social media accounts documented the events in an entertaining and petty way. We take a look at some of the best instances of social media magic as we highlight some of the top trolls from a chaotic weekend of college football.

The "Manning Bowl" was arguably one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season as Peyton's and Eli's alma maters met on the gridiron and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin returned to Knoxville.

The game was not short on drama as Volunteers fans expressed their displeasure by throwing objects onto the field in the game's final minutes.

That caused a 20-minute delay and inspired the Ole Miss social account.

On another side of the Twitterverse, Eli was quite pleased with the game's result.

Peyt, you can't run and you can't hide. You wimped out on broadcasting the Ole Miss/UT game but you can't bail on this- Ole Miss win you wear an Ole Miss Jersey the first have of MNF and vice versa. Don't respond to this if you accept the bet. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 16, 2021

Peyt, you will look good in Blue and Red. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 17, 2021

Purdue, was riding high after upsetting the No. 2 team in the country in Iowa. The Boilermakers' social media team had some fun with the Hawkeyes' current ranking, using it to explain how they beat their Big Ten rival.

We just beat the No. 2 out of Iowa. — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 16, 2021

We previously mentioned that LSU scorched Florida's defense, but Tigers fans took it in a literal sense pregame. They foreshadowed what would happen to the Gators' defense with the help of a freshly cooked alligator.

Yes, that was a real gator cooked during the tailgate, folks.

Live look at an LSU tailgate ...



That's real gator 😳 pic.twitter.com/hAVCDp38kd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 16, 2021

No. 12 Oklahoma State squeaked out a win against No. 25 Texas despite Bijan Robinson's three-touchdown performance. After the victory, the Cowboys confirmed what Texas' Twitter account already explained pregame with one emoji.