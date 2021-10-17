Max Johnson throws three touchdowns passes and Tyrion Davis-Price rushes for another three TDs to hold off No. 20 Florida 49-42. (3:09)

Ed Orgeron and LSU football have reached an agreement that he will not return as coach of the Tigers next season, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by Sports Illustrated.

He is expected to finish out the remainder of the 2021 season as the team's coach.

LSU's assistant coaches had not been told about the separation agreement as of early Sunday afternoon, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Orgeron is among the highest-paid coaches in the FBS, behind only Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, with an annual salary of about $9 million. Under the terms of the six-year contract he signed in January 2020, the school owes him a buyout of more than $17 million.

Orgeron had faced mounting criticism following LSU's 3-3 start that included a 38-27 loss to UCLA in the season opener and back-to-back losses to Auburn and Kentucky. The Tigers beat No. 20 Florida 49-42 on Saturday to improve to 4-3, as their banged-up defense came up with four interceptions and running back Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Orgeron's impending departure comes less than two years after he led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and national championship in 2019. He is 49-17 over six seasons with LSU.

LSU next plays at No. 13 Mississippi on Oct. 23.