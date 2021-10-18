Alabama got a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans on Monday, adding to the No. 2-ranked class overall.

Fegans is the No. 64 prospect overall and a 6-foot-1, 185-pound player from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He had been committed to Miami since July, but decommitted from the Hurricanes on Oct. 11.

Prior to his original commitment to Miami, Fegans had been considering the Crimson Tide along with Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Despite committing to the Hurricanes, Fegans visited Alabama, and is now part of the Crimson Tide's class.

Alabama made a big surge up the recruiting rankings in July, adding four ESPN 300 commitments, then continued that momentum by adding three more ESPN 300 recruits since September. Tight end Jaleel Skinner, offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett and now Fegans have all joined in the last few weeks.

With those three adding to the class, Alabama now has 11 commitments ranked inside the top 150 of the player rankings. The staff has 13 ESPN 300 commitments in total, which is tied with Notre Dame and Texas for the most of any FBS program.

With only a few months until the early signing period, and given the number of elite-level prospects still on the board for Alabama, the Crimson Tide are inching closer and closer to having the No. 1-ranked class.