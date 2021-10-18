Ole Miss extends its lead over Tennessee thanks to a picture-perfect throw from Matt Corral. (0:40)

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who ranks in the top 10 nationally in total touchdowns, is questionable to play on Saturday against LSU.

Corral rushed the ball 30 times for 195 yards during a win over Tennessee on Saturday.

"He's not in very good shape and hasn't been for the last two days," said Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. "Hopefully he'll play, but I do not feel good about that right now."

Corral has thrown 14 touchdowns and only one interception this season. He's also rushed for seven touchdowns.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who called Corral one of the best players in the country, suggested there might be some gamesmanship on the part of his friend, Kiffin.

"Knowing Coach Kiffin, he's throwing me a smoke screen," Orgeron said.

The two worked together as assistants at USC. Kiffin later hired Orgeron as his assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Tennessee in 2009.