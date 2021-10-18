ESPN 300 cornerback Gentry Williams committed to Oklahoma on Monday, choosing the Sooners over Florida, Missouri and USC.

Gentry is the No. 59 prospect in the 2022 class and a 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the class, he was recruited as a cornerback.

Williams is adding to an already outstanding defensive haul in this recruiting cycle for Oklahoma, as the coaching staff now has five defensive commitments ranked inside the ESPN 300. Along with Williams, Oklahoma recently received a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, the No. 4 recruit overall and a five-star, on Oct. 12.

Defensive end Derrick Moore, the No. 23 prospect in the class, is behind Brownlow-Dindy, followed by linebacker Kobie McKinzie, ranked No. 95, and defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings, the No. 132 recruit. Overall, Oklahoma has 10 ESPN 300 commitments and the No. 7-ranked class overall.