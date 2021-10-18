Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead said Monday that he has been medically cleared to travel to the Ducks' road game at UCLA this weekend after he had "emergency major surgery" two weeks ago.

Moorhead abruptly missed Oregon's 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford two weeks ago because of surgery he had to have while in the Bay Area. Speaking to the media for the first time since then, Moorhead said he did not want to elaborate on his health beyond acknowledging he had surgery.

Moorhead was able to coach and call plays from the booth Friday night in Eugene when the Ducks beat Cal 27-14. While Moorhead was out, offensive analyst Nate Costa took on some of his responsibilities, while running backs coach Jim Mastro called the plays in the loss to Stanford.

Oregon is the only team in the Pac-12 with just one loss and will face a 5-2 UCLA team at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.