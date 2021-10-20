Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Missouri on Tuesday, choosing the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama.

Burden is the No. 8-ranked recruit overall in the 2022 class, giving Missouri its highest-ranked commitment since defensive tackle Terry Beckner signed in 2015, and the No. 1-ranked receiver.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect from East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Illinois, originally committed to Oklahoma but decommitted from the Sooners in August. He then narrowed his focus to Alabama, Georgia and Missouri. Burden took a visit to Missouri at the beginning of October and then to Georgia this past weekend before ultimately choosing the Tigers over the Dawgs.

He is already drawing excitement from the other Missouri commitments, especially ESPN 300 quarterback Sam Horn, who tweeted at Burden after his commitment.

This is gonna be fun @lutherburden3 🐯 — Sam Horn (@_sam_horn) October 19, 2021

This was already an extraordinary class for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff, and with Burden in the fold, the coaches now have seven ESPN 300 commitments. That is five more than they signed in the 2021 cycle, six more than they signed in 2020 and five more than the program had in 2019.

In this class on the offensive side, Burden is joined by ESPN 300 commitments Horn, offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, running back Tavorus Jones and fellow receiver Ja'Marion Wayne. On the defensive side, tackle Marquis Gracial and safety Isaac Thompson are the two ESPN 300 commitments.