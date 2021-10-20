Florida coach Dan Mullen wouldn't commit to naming a starting quarterback for his team's Oct. 30 game against No. 1 Georgia.

Emory Jones started at quarterback during last Saturday's loss at LSU, but did not play down the stretch as Anthony Richardson led the offense on four straight touchdown drives in the second half.

"We're really fortunate we have two good quarterbacks here," Mullen said Wednesday.

He pointed out how when both quarterbacks have been healthy, both have played during games.

"I see us continuing down that path," he said.

He later added, "Like everything, we'll look at everything and we evaluate everything we do."

Mullen balked at a direct question whether Jones would be the quarterback during the first play from scrimmage against Georgia, saying he wouldn't "get into strategy."

Jones has started every game this season.

"I'm not going to tell you what the first play of the game is going to be, if that's what you're asking," Mullen said.

Jones, a junior, has been an inconsistent passer in his first season as the starter. He's thrown 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and run for one score.

Meanwhile, Richardson, a freshman, has come up with several big plays in limited action. He's thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions, and has run for three scores.