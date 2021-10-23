Paul Finebaum credits the job Jim Harbaugh has done this season, but he doesn't foresee Michigan beating Ohio State. (0:43)

College football is never short of drama, and just this week we got more action on the conference realignment side of things with FAU, Rice, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA and UAB set to join the American Athletic Conference. So if we got a bit of a shake-up early in the week, there's no telling what else will be shaken up on Saturday.

Check out all the results, reaction and revelry from throughout the land.

Game of the moment: No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN App)

It would take a mammoth upset for a top-two team to lose for a third straight week, but any chance to watch the take-no-prisoners Bearcats in action is worthwhile.

Next Manning up

Ole Miss will retire Eli Manning's No. 10 on Saturday, and in tribute it painted the end zones with "Manning" instead of "Rebels." Surely that has nothing to do with the fact that the nation's most sought-after recruit is Eli's nephew, class of 2023 QB Arch Manning. Arch will be on hand for Saturday's game as Lane Kiffin & Co. make a pitch for a third-generation Manning quarterback to go to Oxford.

For more on the life of Arch, check out this piece by Mark Schlabach. And Tom VanHaaren has you covered with the latest updates on his recruitment.

𝗠 𝗔 𝗡 𝗡 𝗜 𝗡 𝗚 pic.twitter.com/e3INJ1mYTe — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 22, 2021

It's all fun and games

And sometimes it's work and parental duty. But hey, Nick Saban didn't seem to mind the slight interruption to his news conference.

play 0:38 Nick Saban has adorable moment with reporter holding a baby Alabama coach Nick Saban shares an adorable moment with a reporter who is holding his baby while posing his question.

Battle of the Bones!

With UAB moving to the AAC soon, one of the greatest rivalry trophies to exist is making a comeback for any future UAB-Memphis games on the horizon.

Ok, we can finally say it...



The Battle of the Bones is COMING BACK!



(And so is the best trophy...ever). pic.twitter.com/wk8vG18J5G — UAB Football 🏆 (@UAB_FB) October 21, 2021

Scene in the stands

Did Arkansas State win? No. So sadly, these fans will definitely need to show up like this again next weekend.

Maybe someone was out just a little past their bedtime.

Mascot check-in

Rice, Temple and FAU, all backed by the mighty owls, will soon all be in the AAC, and sure, three might be a crowd, but it looks like a fun party anyway.

Uniform updates

Walking on eggshells it seems, huh, Oregon?

It is our nature to innovate.

Presenting @OregonFootball's Eggshell uniform combo for Game 7. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Pq1fAF6NKJ — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 22, 2021

So long as this thing stays upright, sure, we'll ride with Oklahoma.

Yes, Coastal Carolina lost, but the Chants went out in style, at least.

Coastal Carolina brought out the teal helmets for the first time ever 😍



(via @CoastalFootball) pic.twitter.com/XUwxO8b03N — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 21, 2021

More must-see

App State took down No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, and the fans couldn't wait to celebrate.