Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy have agreed to a new deal that will restore the football coach to a "perpetual five-year contract" with the Cowboys after the rollover had been decreased to four years in 2020, the university announced Friday.

Last year, Gundy voluntarily took a $1 million pay cut and amended his contract from a five-year rollover to four years following a review of the football program prompted by criticism of Gundy after Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard blasted him for wearing a T-shirt from OAN (One America News) in a photo that appeared on social media. It also reduced his buyout from $5 million to $4 million and dropped his guarantee from 75% to 50%. Gundy apologized for the "pain and discomfort" he caused his players and others, and he vowed positive changes in his football program.

This contract restores the rollover to five years. Financial terms were not released. The school said those would be forthcoming at a later date.

"Stillwater is home, and I love this community and Oklahoma State," Gundy said in a release. "Coaching my beloved alma mater is a great honor for me. I look forward to working with my outstanding coaching staff to continue having a positive impact on the lives of the players and their families who allow us the privilege to help them succeed on the field and in life."

Gundy, who played quarterback at OSU while Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders were his running backs, was the Cowboys' all-time leading passer when his playing career ended in 1989. Since becoming head coach in 2005, he is 143-67, and has led the program to 15 consecutive bowl games, including a 2011 Fiesta Bowl win as the Cowboys finished No. 3 in the AP poll. He has six seasons of 10 or more wins and the Cowboys have reached the AP top 10 in 10 seasons since 2008.

This year, they're 6-0 and No. 8 heading into Saturday's game at Iowa State.

"Coach Gundy has elevated the Cowboys to among the most consistent winners in college football during his 17-year tenure at Oklahoma State University," athletic director Chad Weiberg said in the release. "OSU is one of only seven teams to post a winning season every year over the past decade, and entered 2021 as one of only three Power Five teams with a winning season and bowl appearance in each of the past 15 years. ... While we have experienced great success the past 17 seasons, I look forward to the future and believe the best is yet to come for Cowboy Football under coach Gundy's leadership."