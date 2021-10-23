Joseph Ngata, who leads Clemson in receiving yards, will miss Saturday's game against No. 23 Pittsburgh because of COVID-19 protocols.

The school announced that Ngata would be absent alongside fellow wide receivers E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr., who've both had injuries this season. It leaves the Tigers' receiving corps desperately thin.

While Justyn Ross leads the team in catches (28) and touchdowns (3), his supporting cast at the position will be led by true freshman Beaux Collins, who has just five receptions in his career.

The Tigers' passing game has struggled mightily through six games, with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei ranking 100th nationally in passer rating. He's completing just 55.7% of his throws with four touchdowns and three interceptions this year. Clemson has yet to top 19 points in regulation against an FBS foe.

For the season, Ngata has 18 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown.