          Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

          play
          NC State Wolfpack vs. Miami Hurricanes: Full Highlights (1:49)

          2:13 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          University of Miami safety Bubba Bolden will miss the rest of the football season with a shoulder injury, coach Manny Diaz announced Monday.

          Bolden initially hurt his shoulder against Virginia on Sept. 30 and played through it in the past two games.

          Bolden tweeted: "... I gave my all to this program and can't no one tell me different. Wasn't the way I wanted this to end but it is what is. ..."

          The most experienced player in the Miami secondary, Bolden leads the team with 42 tackles this season.

          He is the latest in a list of players out for the season in Miami, including quarterback D'Eriq King and running backs Don Chaney and Cam'Ron Harris.