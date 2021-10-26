Clemson starting running back Kobe Pace will miss the Florida State game on Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols, coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

Pace is the third prominent Clemson player to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols, joining defensive tackle Tyler Davis (vs. Georgia) and wide receiver Joseph Ngata (vs. Pitt). Without him, Clemson must rely on freshmen Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, along with veteran former walk-on Darien Rencher. Shipley returned last week against Pitt after injuring his knee against NC State on Sept. 25.

Losing Pace is just the latest setback for the Tigers. Starting left guard Matt Bockhorst is now out for the season after tearing an ACL against Pitt. Clemson has lost more than 10 players to season-ending injuries and has had several others miss time this season. Against Pitt alone, Clemson was without 18 scholarship players for various reasons.