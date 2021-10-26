Iowa will be without defensive back Riley Moss, the Big Ten's co-leader in interceptions, for the second consecutive game, as he will miss Saturday's trip to Wisconsin.

Moss has a left knee injury he sustained while intercepting a pass in the second quarter of Iowa's Oct. 9 win over Penn State. He did not return in the second half and missed an Oct. 16 loss to Purdue. Iowa had an open date last week.

Coach Kirk Ferentz on Tuesday described Moss as "week-by-week" and hopes to get the senior from Ankeny, Iowa, back for a Nov. 6 game at Northwestern.

"He's gaining ground, so we're optimistic," Ferentz said. "Hopefully next week, but there's no guarantees. But it's improving."

Moss has four interceptions, which ties with Nebraska's Deontai Williams for the Big Ten lead, and returned two for touchdowns in Iowa's season-opening win against Indiana. Moss has 23 tackles and two pass breakups this season.

Junior Terry Roberts is set to start in place of Moss, as he did against Purdue. Ferentz said Matt Hankins is practicing and on track to start opposite Roberts.

Ferentz said reserve defensive lineman Deontae Craig is doubtful for the Wisconsin game after missing the Purdue loss with an undisclosed injury.