Fire fits and big-time matchups are two things fans should be looking out for in this week's slate of college football action. As teams fight for the top spot in the nation, they will also showcase their knowledge in the fashion realm with their unique uniform designs and concepts.

From a school that utilizes shades of red to those who have embraced Halloween vibes with ghoulish concepts, these are the outfits standing out from the rest in Week 9.

Shades of scarlet

We begin with the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes, who are debuting a brand-new combination for their date with No. 20 Penn State this weekend. The team will shower itself in scarlet this weekend -- the primary color for this ensemble. The Buckeyes' look is reminiscent of the NFL's color rush concept, but it's a fresh take on a much-loved school shade.

Halloween concepts

Troy has been a consistent member of our list, and it returns for a spooky look for the festivities this weekend. It opted for a ghostly white fit paired with an eerie reveal video to cap off the haunting look.

Unlike Troy, Old Dominion went down a much darker path for their uniforms this weekend. The Monarchs selected an all-black look, which fits right into Halloween. Their reveal video put the nightmarish feel this fit gives into perspective.

The "Night of the Boneyard" came to East Carolina University this week, and the team had some outstanding fits to match. It rocked a primarily black ensemble with purple and yellow serving as the trim colors. In addition, its helmets had a purple chrome face mask with the school logo filling up each side. Yellow crossbones and clashing swords on the outer pant leg brought this menacing look together for the Pirates.

Tag the person that needs to be at this game 🔥🏴‍☠️ #NightOfTheBoneyard pic.twitter.com/YDnVXSBfNo — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 26, 2021

No. 2 Cincinnati's outfits feature an Oreo concept -- black helmets and pants sandwich a white jersey. It might not be the flashiest concept on the list, but it hits the mark on the Halloween concepts part. Its video reveal takes on the now-famous Netflix drama series "Squid Games," with its "Red Light, Green Light" game.

🔴 ʀᴇᴅ ʟɪɢʜᴛ

🟢 ɢʀᴇᴇɴ ʟɪɢʜᴛ

🎱 ɢᴀᴍᴇ ᴇɪɢʜᴛ#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/xtOgkMVr4y — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 27, 2021

Arizona State unveiled its costumes for their contest against Washington State with a little help from Jack Napier -- better known as "The Joker." The school uses audio from the hit movie "Joker" to reveal its gameday apparel, an all-black fit with a beautiful helmet design that captures the Halloween aesthetic.

Why so serious?



Introducing a little anarchy in Week 9.



🃏 @_lvbunkley pic.twitter.com/56HwgyKuGD — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 29, 2021

Here for Homecoming

Many schools take the month of October to celebrate their homecoming, and the South Alabama Jaguars are pulling out some classic threads for the occasion. They are reviving their classic jaguar logo, stenciling it on the side of the helmets. This logo was last used in 2016 and was the school's primary decal from 2009 to '12, according to Helmet History. The white headgear is complemented with a red jersey and white pants -- a simple but traditional look for South Alabama's homecoming week.

Happy Homecoming Week ❕



This Saturday we will be wearing our ✨classics✨ for you. Come out and see them! #LEO pic.twitter.com/soRXQrW2Nz — South Alabama Football (@WeAreSouth_FB) October 27, 2021

Historically Black University Florida A&M also has a sensational outfit for their homecoming game. The Rattlers selected a monochromatic look, with their vibrant orange as the primary hue. Their classic green is used for the face mask and accent colors throughout the rest of the wardrobe. Of course, we can't forget about their classic logo -- which can be found on their pants and as the decal on these sleek metallic helmets.

The Rice Owls are also in the homecoming spirit with the headgear they selected for their game this weekend. They are bringing back a vintage gray helmet design, with the school's name written in bubble cursive lettering. The words are in blue, providing some contrast for this part of the ensemble.

Going with the Vintage look for homecoming!!! #RFND pic.twitter.com/xLlOjO83qy — Rice Owls Equipment (@RiceOwlsEQ) October 28, 2021

A variety of fits with a variety of colors

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans have a big matchup with in-state rival No. 6 Michigan on Saturday, and they have some exceptional threads for the occasion. They chose a subtle yet powerful look all-green look. The green helmet is paired with the traditional spartan logo in the same hue for the first time ever, completing this concept. The helmet collar also features the word "relentless" on it -- a nice touch to a lean (and green) combination.

𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉 pic.twitter.com/SqPMtvFDp5 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 28, 2021

Texas State uses burgundy exceptionally well in its uniforms this week. The team will brandish helmets in that color featuring its school logo in a shiny gold finish. White jerseys provide some brightness, and the wardrobe concludes with burgundy pants, shoes and accessories. Something about the mix of burgundy and gold offers a luxurious look for the Bobcats this weekend.

Black goes with pretty much anything, but North Texas made the color look even more striking with its gameday gear. The black headgear has a bright green eagle on the side, giving the helmet great contrast and a splash of vibrancy. White is used for the jersey and pants, bringing even more attention to the fantastic helmet of the Mean Green football squad.

The best uniform matchup of the week might have been between East Carolina and South Florida, who played Thursday night. You've already seen the Pirates' fit, but the Bulls' fit might have been even better. USF went with a white-and-green look with hints of gold throughout. It was a battle on the gridiron and the runway for these two teams -- which one had the better wardrobe in their head-to-head matchup?

Ready to take on the pirates in these threads 🔥🏴‍☠️🤘 pic.twitter.com/gsgIE13wKd — USF Football (@USFFootball) October 25, 2021

No. 7 Oregon always has the top-tier threads for gameday, and they continue to show off their fire wardrobe in Week 9. Highlighter yellow jerseys sandwiched between black headgear and pants make this a fit you can't take your eyes off.